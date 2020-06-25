Niger govt reactivates web portal with N41 million

Related News

The Niger State government on Thursday said it spent N41 million to reactivate its moribund web portal to enable it to carry on government businesses online.

The state Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Baba Aliyu, disclosed this during a press briefing in Minna.

“The Niger State Government approved the sum of N41 million to reactivate our web portal which had not been functional.

“We have reactivated the site and upgraded it to function fully,” he said.

Mr Aliyu, a professor, said the site would serve as a link between the state, Nigeria and the world.

He said the government had trained some personnel of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state on how to access and use the portal.

Rifkatu Chidawa, the state Commissioner for Tourism and Culture, said the state government had concluded arrangements with a South African firm to develop the Gurara Water Falls in Gurara LGA of the state, to an international tourism site.

Mrs Chidawa said that the Public/Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement on the tourism site would involve building, operate and transfer to government.

She said that 1,515 hectares of land had been mapped out for the development of the site.

(NAN)