Banditry: Police solicit Niger residents’ support

The Police Commissioner in Niger, Adamu Usman, has urged the people of the state to support the police with reliable and credible information in the ongoing fight against banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling in the area.

Mr Usman made the call on Thursday while addressing mobile police officers and vigilance groups deployed to fight bandits at Mariga town, Kanfanin Bobi and Kasuwar Garba of Mariga Local Government Area of the state.

He said reliable and credible information on the movement of suspected criminals in the society would pave the way to crush those terrorising innocent residents in the area.

He said the objective of the deployment of well-armed mobile policemen along with the vigilantes was to flush out the bandits that had been terrorising the rural dwellers.

The commissioner said that this would enable rural farmers to embark on farming activities without threat to their lives and property.

“We will not relent in our efforts to deal with any persons or groups of people threatening the peaceful coexistence our state was known for.

” All forms of criminal activities would be curbed if residents volunteer credible information to the police on any suspicious persons or acts in their environment.

” Stakeholders should also support and partner with the police by providing useful information that will lead to crime bursting.

” We will enhance community policing to enable residents to come forward with intelligence information that will aid us in apprehending criminal elements.

“Our primary role is to secure lives and property of residents and we have set in motion security modalities that will deal with any form of security threats.

” I strongly appeal to our traditional and religious leaders to mobilise residents to complement the efforts of security personnel deployed with vital information that could aid in apprehending all those involved in all kinds of criminal activities,” he said.

Abdul Malik Mohammed, the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, said that all the necessary support would be given to the security personnel deployed to perform optimally.

Mr Mohammed said that already three camps had been provided with required facilities to enable the security personnel and vigilance groups to operate without hindrance.

” We have since reached out to traditional rulers and religious leaders to mobilise residents to volunteer information on dubious characters in their midst for prompt security action,” he said.

Also speaking, Abdullahi Babayo, the state Director-General, Nomadic and Conflict Resolution said; ” we have fully mobilised our members to volunteer information on any persons or groups of persons with dubious motives to the nearest security agencies.

“We will work with the security personnel and vigilance groups to ensure total eradication of all bandits in our midst,” Mr Babayo said.

(NAN)