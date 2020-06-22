Gambari, north central governors meet over insecurity

Related News

The Governors of the North Central States of the federation are currently meeting with the Chief of Staff to the President at the State House, Abuja, over security challenges in their respective domains.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governors had earlier met with the National Security Adviser to the President, Babagana Monguno, a retired major general, over a similar issue.

Mr Monguno had on June 18, after a security meeting with the president pledged to initiate a meeting with some state governors, including that of Niger, to find a lasting solution to security challenges in the country.

Mr Buhari, who met with security chiefs on the fateful day, had expressed serious concern over the activities of bandits and insurgents in parts of the country, saying that the efforts of the service chiefs toward addressing the menace were not good enough.

Mr Monguno also disclosed that the president frowned at the lack of synergy among the security agencies saddled with the responsibility of fighting insurgency and banditry in the country.

(NAN)