Kwara governor extends suspension of LG chairpersons

Related News

For the second time, Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has extended the suspension of chairmen and councillors of the 16 local governments by six months.

The officials were suspended from office in June 2019 following allegations of financial misappropriation.

Upon the expiration of the suspension in December 2019, Mr AbdulRazaq extended it by another six months.

The governor premised the decision on an ongoing investigation of the affected officials and a subsisting resolution of the House of Assembly.

Extension

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the governor announced another extension of the suspension by six months.

“The extension comes on the heels of the yet-to-be-concluded probe into the alleged financial infractions of the council heads and their legislative committees by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC),” a statement by his chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, read.

“The governor has today signed the Kwara State Local Government Councils (Suspension) Order 2020. This order extends the subsisting suspension of the executive and legislative committees by six months,” the release said.

He also noted the action is pursuant to a subsisting state assembly resolution made June 18, 2019 and “in the interest of the public”.

From all indications, the suspended officials may not return to their respective offices as their tenure expires in November 2020.