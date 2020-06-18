Nasarawa holds LG polls February

Related News

The Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) says the commission has scheduled the conduct of the state Local Government election for February 2021.

The NASIEC Chairman, Henry John-Omaku, made this known when the State House of Assembly committee on NASIEC visited the commission on an oversight function on Thursday in Lafia, the state capital.

Mr John-Omaku said the commission was working toward ensuring that election holds in February 2021 considering the importance of election to societal development.

“We are working hard to conduct the state local government election in 2021, and subsequently the handing over will be by May 28 and May 29, same year,” he said.

The NASIEC chairman solicited for the support of the assembly members for the realisation of the local government election in the state.

He, however, said the commission was faced with challenges of utility vehicles, among others.

Responding, the Chairman, House Committee on NASIEC, Mohammed Okpoku, expressed happiness with the commission’s activities, particularly on the planned election.

Mr Okpoku (APC Udege-Loko) assured the commission of the committee’s support to enable it to succeed in its activities.

He urged the management of the commission to be up and doing toward the success of the election.

(NAN)