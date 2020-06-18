Nasarawa records seven deaths from COVID-19

Abdullahi Sule, Governor of Nassarawa State
Abdullahi Sule, Governor of Nassarawa State [Photo: ChannelsTV]

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Thursday confirmed that seven persons have so far died of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the state.

The governor made the disclosure in Lafia at the review meeting of the state’s COVID-19 committee.

He said the state has so far recorded 177 confirmed cases of COVID-19, out of which 87 have been treated and discharged, 53 receiving treatments, while 30 others are self-isolating awaiting transfer to treatment centres, with seven deaths from the virus.

He expressed concern over the increase in cases of COVID-19 in the state despite the measures taken by the government to contain its spread.

Mr Sule noted that the number of confirmed cases especially from Karu Local Government Area, bordering Abuja the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Keffi LGA was frightening.

“Karu alone has 76 confirmed cases, Keffi 30, and Lafia 24, others do not have a lot of cases while Keana, Toto and Wamba LGAs are yet to record any confirmed cases.

“We need to review the situation because neighbouring Karu to Abuja and Keffi have over 100 confirmed cases,” the governor added.

The governor assured the people of his administration’s commitment to prioritise their welfare, health and security in line with his oath of office.

He thanked traditional rulers, security agencies, health personnel, journalists and other stakeholders for their efforts toward containing the virus.

(NAN).

