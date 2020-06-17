Two still missing three days after fatal accident in Kwara

Two people declared missing after a Toyota Avensis car plunged into a river in Kwara State, on Saturday, are yet to be found, PREMIUM TIMES reports.

Prior to the incident, the bridge’s embankment of the Oko-Erin River in the Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state, had collapsed as a result of heavy downpour.

Speaking with our reporter on Wednesday, the spokesperson of the Kwara State police command, Peter Okasanmi, said efforts are being made to locate the missing persons.

“We’ve searched everywhere for them but all to no avail. You know that a lot of damage has been done there and there are dirts too. We are hoping that we’ll find them,” he said.

This newspaper learnt that one out of the five passengers, identified as Okechukwu Orwabo, was confirmed dead immediately after the accident.

The passengers, who are members of the same family, were heading for their home in Oko-Erin in the Ilorin metropolis on Saturday, when the car they were travelling in suddenly plunged into the river at the collapsed section of the bridge, which links Taiwo Road with Osere and Sawmill areas of the town.

When the car was about to get to the bridge, one of the passengers alighted to check the depth of the floodwater, but suddenly the bridge collapsed and he was swept away, while two others, who also alighted from the vehicle, were swept away.

The road has now been barricaded for safety reasons, with residents urged to stay away from the scene after the state officials inspected it.

The Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi, during the visit, urged the people to desist from dumping refuse in drainage or building on waterways to prevent flooding or erosion.

He also sympathised with the affected families and urged the rescue team to double efforts to locate the missing persons.

