Police arraign two corps members for assault

The police on Monday arraigned two corps members in a Life Camp Magistrates’ Court for allegedly assaulting their co-tenant.

The police charged Phoebe George, 23, and Uzoma Chiwendu, 23, both corps members of Marcon Estate, Life Camp, Abuja, with joint act, assault and criminal intimidation.

The prosecution counsel, Peter Ejike, told the court that the complainant, Ajoke Ajondele of Marcon Estate, Life Camp Abuja, reported the matter at Life Camp Police Station, on June 2.

Mr Ejike alleged that on the said date, while the complainant was driving out of the house, the defendants grabbed and dragged her out of her car and began to assault her.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendants assaulted Ms Ajondele, causing her severe body injury, smashed her phone, destroyed her hair wig and wristwatch and threatened her, thereby putting her life in danger.

Mr Ejike alleged that the defendants had consistently assaulted the complainant and made life unbearable for her since she moved into the building.

He said during police investigation both defendants admitted to the assault.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 79, 265 and 397 of the Penal Code Law.

George and Chiwandu, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Chinyere Nwecheonwu, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 each and one surety each in like sum.

Ms Nwecheonwu ordered that the sureties must have a means of livelihood, a valid identity card, fixed address and must live within the jurisdiction of the court.

She adjourned the matter until July 21, for hearing. (NAN)