Nasarawa gets new SSG

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has appointed Muhammed Ubandoma-Aliyu as the Secretary of the State Government (SSG) and Dominic Bako as the Director-General (DG) of the newly established Bureau for Public Procurement.

Mr Sule, who disclosed this on Thursday in Lafia, said the appointment of the new SSG was due to the vacancy created as a result of the sack of Aliyu Ahmed-Tijani, the former SSG from office.

The governor explained that the SSG was selected based on his records of achievement and integrity in the capacities he served in the past.

“As you are aware, the Office of the SSG is the fulcrum of government’s activities, which requires the occupant of the office to be a person with proven integrity, loyalty and outstanding antecedents.

“These were the guiding traits in arriving at the choice of the new SSG, therefore, I have no doubt that the new appointee will continue to be an embodiment of sacrifice and service to the people of Nasarawa State,” he said.

The governor added that the new SSG and the DG Bureau for Public Procurement would help strengthen machinery of government for effective and efficient service delivery.

He described them as tested technocrats, resourceful experts and experienced personalities.

The governor, therefore, charged the officials to quickly settle down to their new assignments so as to make valuable contributions to enable the government achieve its objectives as promised during campaigns.

Responding on behalf of the new appointees, the SSG expressed gratitude to the governor for the confidence reposed on them, by giving them the opportunity to serve.

He, therefore, promised to discharge their duties without fear or favour and with the fear of God.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new SSG before his appointment was a principal partner at M.U Aliyu Chambers, Lafia.

He is also a former Chairman of Lafia Local Government Area (LGA) between 1999-2002.

Similarly, Mr Bako, DG of Bureau for Public Procurement, was Special Adviser to the governor on Budget, Finance and Economic Planning.

Mr Bako also served as Permanent Secretary, Head of Civil Service and Commissioner for Finance in the administration of the immediate past governor of the state, Umaru Al-Makura.

