EFCC uncovers 1,000 ghost workers in Kwara

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kwara Zonal Office, has uncovered 1,000 ghost workers, allegedly smuggled into the payroll of Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (KWSUBEB).

The Zonal Head of EFCC, Isyaku Sharu, disclosed this in Ilorin on Thursday, while speaking with journalists on the commission’s achievements during the lockdown, occasioned by the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Mr Sharu said the global health challenge posed by the COVID- 19 pandemic should not be seen as an impediment to the fight against corruption.

He, however, said the zone would live up to its responsibilities by discharging its duties with strict adherence to social restriction guidelines as spelt out by the Presidential Task Force (PTF), on COVID- 19.

He said the EFCC also made additional cash recovery of more than N138 million from alleged treasury looters, for the state.

“You recall that the zone had earlier handed over N374 million to the state Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazak, on two occasions.

“The zone has also uncovered alleged diversion of about N750 million from the Light Up Kwara Project.

“Funds for the project, worth about N72 million, was used in purchasing a property in Guzape area of Abuja,” he said.

Mr Sharu said another achievement by EFCC within 16 months of its operations in Kwara included the interim forfeiture of eight different residential buildings within Ilorin.

The properties worth millions of naira, he said, also included two other residential buildings in Ikoyi, Lagos.

He said the commission also secured 52 convictions with final forfeitures of some number of vehicles.

Mr Sharu assured the public that the commission would not relent in its efforts to bring sanity to the society by investigating, arresting and prosecuting corrupt individuals.

He appealed to the people of the zone to continue to support the EFCC in achieving this goal.

(NAN)

