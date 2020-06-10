FEC approves N5 billion for Zungeru-Wushishi water project

Related News

The Federal Executive Council has approved N5 billion for the completion of the Zungeru-Wushishi water supply project in Niger State.

The Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, revealed this to State House correspondents on the outcome of this week’s cabinet meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the approval was in line with the government’s desire to complete all ongoing projects, and enhance the livelihood of Nigerians.

“As part of our efforts to continue to complete projects that we inherited that have huge socio-economic impact on the lives of the people, today we presented to council a request for approval of the revised estimated total cost for the completion of Zungeru-Wushishi water supply project in Niger State in the sum of N5.021 billion. This will thereby raise the total cost form N1.93 billion to N6.9 billion inclusive of all taxes,” he said.

Mr Adamu said the project was started in 1998 by the Niger State government “but was later transferred to the government at the centre before it was abandoned in 2012.”

“This is a project that was started in 1998 by the Niger State government but eventually they couldn’t fund it so it was transferred to the federal government. In 2012, there was an effort to revive the project and that was when it was revised from N889 million to N1.9 billion but after work started and attained about 30 per cent completion, funding stopped.

“Coming into office in 2015, we did an audit of the projects that we inherited and we accorded this project medium priority and now that we are almost completing our high priority projects, we decided to bring this forward,” he said.

The minister said the cost had to be revised because its design in 1998 had one million gallons of water per day water treatment facility “which is no longer feasible for Zungeru and Wushishi, as a result of population explosion.”