Coronavirus: Patient dies in Kwara, 18 others discharged

Kwara State map

Kwara State on Tuesday lost another COVID-19 patient, the second casualty since the pandemic broke out in the state, a statement said early Wednesday.

The patient was a 50-year-old female with serious underlying medical conditions, according to a statement by the Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19.

“We regret to announce that the patient did not make it despite the efforts of the medical personnel to save her,” the statement added. “Our heartfelt condolences go to her family. We stand by them at this trying time, and restate the need for everyone to keep safe by adhering to all COVID-19 safety protocols.”

The statement also announced the discharge of 18 patients who have twice tested negative.

“Despite the sad occurrence on Tuesday, the government is consoled by the recovery and discharge of 18 other patients. The government commends all the frontline workers who are making so much sacrifice to ensure we win this war,” it added.

Rafiu Ajakaye

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor/

Spokesman, Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19

