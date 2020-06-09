Plateau confirms 127 COVID-19 cases, discharges 88 patients

Related News

The Plateau State Commissioner for Health, Lar Ndam, says the state has 127 confirmed cases out of which 88 have been treated and discharged.

Mr Ndam made the disclosure on Tuesday in Jos while briefing labour leaders at a stakeholders engagement on COVID-19.

He said Plateau had so far tested a total of 1,830 people.

“We have tested 1,830 people, 127 tested positive, 88 treated and discharged while 35 are still on admission.

“We recorded two deaths but I must put it on record that the people did not die in an isolation or treatment centre.

“They died before their samples taken for tests were confirmed positive,” he explained.

The commissioner said the two patients absconded from the isolation centre.

He said out of the confirmed cases, five are health workers.

He told the gathering that 55 suspected cases were in quarantine centres in the state.

The Chairman of the Plateau House of Assembly Committee on Health, Nanbol Daniel, told the stakeholders that there was additional responsibility on them to ensure that the work environment was safe.

Mr Daniel said Coronavirus had come to stay and that people must prepare to work with it.

The chairman, however, said that there was no need to panic, noting that the state had assembled a great team that was handling the cases.

“Plateau has a research team that is working assiduously to address the issues of COVID-19,” he said.

(NAN)