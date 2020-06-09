Customs hand over seized Indian hemp to NDLEA

Related News

The Nigeria Customs Service has handed over 48 sacks of Cannabis sativa, containing 3,722kg, to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Ilorin.

The Customs Area Controller, Hassan Ahmed, presented the drugs to NDLEA in his office in Ilorin on Tuesday before newsmen.

Mr Ahmed said the management team are doing everything possible to actualise the mandate of the Comptroller General of Customs, Hameed Ali.

“When I assumed office as Controller, we engaged traditional rulers, teeming youths and other stakeholders on the dangers of smuggling, most especially dangerous drugs like Marijuana, Tramadol and others.

“We have made our territories unfavourable for smugglers of dangerous drugs, foreign rice and other prohibited items, and this led to the seizure of drugs by the command,” he said.

The area controller said the seizures were made on two different occasions; the first was 3,593kg of marijuana at Bokora, Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara, while the second was 129kg along Ilorin/Jebba road.

He said the duty paid value of the first was N237,138,000 and the second worth N7,740,000, with the total value of seized drugs amounting to N244,878,000.

Ahmed said that he recognised the critical role that the NDLEA played in safe guarding the nation from dangerous drugs, and as directed from the headquarters, the seized drugs would be handed over to NDLEA.

Receiving the exhibits, the State Commander NDLEA, Mr Ambrose Umoru, said that he was pleased to receive the seized narcotic drugs from Customs.

He said that the handover symbolises the robust synergy that exist between NDLEA and Customs.

“By the Sct that govern NDLEA, we are to be found where Customs are operating, so we work together across the nation, and also in Kwara, we are a family.

“We are here to sanitise the state of all criminal acts and we believe that there is need to work together to ensure effective security in the state.

“We call on all the security operatives across the state to continue collaborating with NDLEA in order to fight for the security of the country,” he said.

The state commander said that NDLEA will commence investigation of the seized Cannabis sativa immediately, follow due process and invite journalists to witness the burning of the drugs.

On Coronavirus pandemic, the two bosses advised the public on the use of face mask, maintain social distance and take other preventive measures in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

(NAN)