Ex Lagos Police Commissioner Abubakar Tsav dies at 82

Late: Abubakar Tsav [PHOTO: Vanguard]

A former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abubakar Tsav, has died at the age of 82, in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Sani Tsav, one of the deceased sons, disclosed this while speaking with journalists at the Makurdi Central Mosque on Monday.

The younger Tsav said his father died on Monday while receiving treatment after a protracted illness at Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Makurdi.

READ ALSO: Buhari replaces deceased nominee, three others

He said the deceased would be buried around 5pm in accordance with the Islamic rites at the Makurdi Cemetery.

“It was his wish to be buried anywhere he answered the call of Allah,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Tsav, a former Federal Commissioner, Public Complaint Commission left behind a wife and six children.

(NAN)

