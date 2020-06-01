Court remands security man for allegedly raping 9-year-old girl

Court
Court symbol used to illustrate the story.

An Upper Area Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, on Monday, ordered that a security man, Gideon Sunday, who allegedly raped a nine-year-old girl be remanded in police custody.

The police charged Mr Sunday with a one-count charge of raping a minor.

The Judge, Sani Umar, granted the application made by the prosecuting counsel, Akaso Sunday, not to grant bail to the defendant.

Mr Umar ordered that the defendant be remanded under police custody for one week.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Mr Sunday, told the court that on May 12, 2020 one Grace Abitayo reported the case at the police station.

He said that the defendant on May 6, took the girl to his room and had raped her.

READ ALSO: Court refuses to suspend ex-governor’s N3.1 billion corruption trial

Mr Sunday, the prosecution counsel, added that during police investigation the defendant confessed to have committed the offence.

He prayed the court not to grant bail to the defendant, saying that the offence was not bailable.

Mr Sunday, said that if granted bail, the defendant would jump bail and would also jeopardise ongoing investigation, adding that the court should refuse him bail.

The offence, he said, contravened the provision of sections 275 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application