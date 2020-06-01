Court remands security man for allegedly raping 9-year-old girl

Related News

An Upper Area Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, on Monday, ordered that a security man, Gideon Sunday, who allegedly raped a nine-year-old girl be remanded in police custody.

The police charged Mr Sunday with a one-count charge of raping a minor.

The Judge, Sani Umar, granted the application made by the prosecuting counsel, Akaso Sunday, not to grant bail to the defendant.

Mr Umar ordered that the defendant be remanded under police custody for one week.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Mr Sunday, told the court that on May 12, 2020 one Grace Abitayo reported the case at the police station.

He said that the defendant on May 6, took the girl to his room and had raped her.

Mr Sunday, the prosecution counsel, added that during police investigation the defendant confessed to have committed the offence.

He prayed the court not to grant bail to the defendant, saying that the offence was not bailable.

Mr Sunday, said that if granted bail, the defendant would jump bail and would also jeopardise ongoing investigation, adding that the court should refuse him bail.

The offence, he said, contravened the provision of sections 275 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

(NAN)