PDP sweeps Benue LG polls

@9:31am, Ward 01 PU 011 Shomolu Lga Lagos East. Voting yet to begin, Voters yet to be accredited and ballot boxes yet to be sealed.
Voting centre

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won all the electoral positions contested in the local government council polls held on May 30 in Benue.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the elections were conducted in 23 local government councils across 276 council wards of the state.

The elections, which were adjudged by a team of election observers led by Ibrahim Sheka from Kano, as having low turn out, featured five political parties.

The five parties were; Social Democratic Party (SDP), Accord Party (AP), Africa Action Congress (AAC), All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Labour Party (LP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while the main opposition political party, the APC, boycotted the exercise.

APC had alleged disqualification of their candidates by the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) and raised issues of bias against the commission.

Announcing the results of the polls on Sunday in Makurdi, BSIEC chairman, Joseph Loko, declared all 23 chairmanship positions in the polls won by the PDP including 276 councilors.

Mr Loko commended the BSIEC officials for the smooth conduct of the polls and directed all elected chairmen and councillors to report to the commission’s office in Makurdi on June 1, for their Certificates of Return.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application