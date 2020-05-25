Gambari’s kinsmen organise prayer session for successful tenure

Professor Ibrahim Gambari
Professor Ibrahim Gambari

AgencyThe ancestral community of the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, on Monday, organised a special prayer session for his successful tenure.

Members of the Erubu/Asunnara/Ita Aburo Community in Ilorin, Kwara State, during the prayer session led by Uthman Erubu, an Islamic scholar, thanked Allah for Mr Gambari’s appointment earlier in the month by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Erubu described the chief of staff as an illustrious son and asked Allah to guide him on the job.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other attendees also recited Quran to pray to Allah for a successful tenure in office for Gambari.

In his sermon, Ridwan Olagunju of the Faculty of Law, University of Ilorin, urged Ilorin youths to emulate the good deeds of past leaders to guarantee a better future.

”The past deeds of Gambari, as a reputable international bureaucrat, were responsible for his appointment, in spite of the fact that he is not a politician,” he said.

He advised the CoS to bring his past experiences to fore in finding solutions to the myriad of challenges currently bedevilling the country.

Earlier in his remarks, Abdulrahman Mustapha of the Kwara State University, said Mr Gambari had made positive impacts in the community.

He described the former diplomat as a good ambassador of the community, saying that he had represented it well in various capacities, both nationally and internationally.

The don urged the youth to work assiduously for the development of their home community, wherever they might find themselves.

He prayed to Allah to guide and guard Mr Gambari in the new assignment.

The prayer session was attended by traditional chiefs as well as sons and daughters of the community.

Mr Gambari, an Ilorin prince, was appointed the chief of staff to replace Malam Abba Kyari, who died of complications from coronavirus on April 17.

(NAN)

