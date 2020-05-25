AbdulRazaq appoints replacement for Gambari as KWASU Chancellor

Related News

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has approved the appointment of a new chancellor for the Kwara State University (KWASU).

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the new chancellor, Johnson Adewumi, will serve as chancellor, a largely ceremonial role, of the university for the next five years.

Mr Adewumi will be replacing Ibrahim Gambari, who was recently appointed as the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Gambari was named by the former governor of Kwara, Abdulfatah Ahmad, as the chancellor of the school in 2013, a position he held until his new appointment some weeks ago.

According to an aide to the governor on new media, Fafoluyi Olayinka, Governor AbdulRazaq on Monday approved the appointment of Mr Adewumi, a renowned educationist, as the new chancellor.

“Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved the appointment of the renowned educationist Dr. J.B.O Adewumi as the Chancellor of Kwara State University, Malete.

“The appointment is for five (5) years, single term and takes immediate effect,” the aide wrote on Twitter.

Mr Adewumi is the founder of Thomas Adewumi International College Oko (TAICO) located in Oko, Irepodun local government of the state.

The 68-year-old is also the Chairman/Founder of Decrown West Africa Co Ltd, an organisation providing industry-wide services such as engineering consulting, technical services and power generation.