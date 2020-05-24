Eid-el-Fitri: Offa residents celebrate low key, avoid praying grounds

A mosque in Offa, Illorin.
A mosque in Offa, Illorin.

Residents of Offa in Ilorin are having a low key Eid-el Fitri celebration to mark the end of the Ramadan as they desert praying grounds due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who went round the town on Sunday observed that the bubbling and fanfare that usually characterise the Eid-el Fitri celebration were absent.

The praying grounds that were normally besieged by residents to observe the two “rakah’’ or voluntary prayers were under lock and key as there was no sign of worshippers.

NAN reports that there are seven Eid praying grounds apart from the major praying ground attended by the Chief Imam of Offa and Olofa of Offa. All were deserted.

People were, however, seen going about their daily activities with few people wearing face masks as directed by the state government.

Some of the residents, who spoke with NAN, said that the singular act of not observing congregational Eid prayer had made the celebration short of its usual euphoria.

Taiwo Adeniran said that he had never witnessed a low key Sallah of this nature since he was born.

He said that he found it difficult to believe that there would be Sallah with no congregational Eid prayers.

Mariam Asekun said though she was thankful for the gift of life although “this is an abnormal Eid celebration”.

“I have been answering questions from my kids as to why we will observe Eid prayers at home as against the normal practice of congregating.

”I just pray there is an end to this before Eid-l Kabir celebration,” Mrs Asekun said.

On her part, Fatima Olagoke said the low key celebration saved her the cost of buying Sallah clothes for her kids since there were no congregational Eid prayers.

NAN reports that the state government had eased lockdown in the state but banned all forms of religious or social gathering to control the spread of the pandemic.

According to the state government, as at 11 p.m. on May 23, Kwara has 45 active cases, 34 discharged and one death from COVID-19. (NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.