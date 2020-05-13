Chief of Staff: Gov Bello Congratulates Gambari

Professor Ibrahim Gambari [PHOTO CREDIT: Bashir Ahmad]
Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has congratulated Ibrahim Gambari on his appointment as the new Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Bello, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, described Mr Gambari as a man of many parts whose vast wealth of knowledge and experience remain unrivalled in the African continent.

He said as a thorough-bred scholar and seasoned career diplomat who had served in various capacities both at home and on the international scene particularly at the United Nations, Mr Gambari’s appointment is no doubt a round peg in a round hole.

According to the governor, Mr Gambari would bring his wealth of knowledge to bear in the discharge of his new responsibility as the Chief of Staff to the President and ‘engine house’ of the Presidency.

“Just as the Late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, played prominent role in the success of the Buhari administration, your coming in to fill the vacuum will further add more colour to the administration’s achievements.

“It is on record that Prof Ibrahim Gambari has had an illustrious career, spanning academia, government and international diplomacy, culminating with his appointment as the first United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Special Adviser to the Secretary-General on Africa (1999-2005).

“In that capacity, he worked closely with heads of government, key policymakers as well as institutions in the continent to develop the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD).

“Congratulations once again and I pray that the Almighty Allah will give you the needed energy and wisdom to take on this new responsibility”, he said.

