Kwara records first COVID-19 death

The Kwara State Government announced the death of a COVID-19 patient on Saturday evening.

This is the first death related to the virus in the north-central state.

According to the spokesperson of the Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19, Rafiu Ajakaye, the patient recently arrived Kwara from Lagos with his wife and a child shortly after he suffered a stroke.

The three of them were treated as suspected COVID-19 cases and their samples taken.

The man died before the test results were out.

The results later came out positive for COVID-19 for the three of them.

Mr Ajakaye said the man has been buried while everyone involved in the burial has now had their samples taken.

“Because of the peculiarity of this development, the Rapid Response Team has moved in to bring all those involved into the isolation centre, including the wife and the child.”

Also, apart from the family of the deceased, the government announced four new positive cases of COVID-19 from people who allegedly sneaked into the state from other states.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported the influx of inter-state travellers into Kwara against the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari banning interstate travels.

In the last few days, scores have been arrested by security operatives.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kwara to 28. Nineteen patients are active while eight have been discharged and one dead.