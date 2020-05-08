Two dead, others injured in Ogbomosho-Ilorin road accident

Related News

Two persons died while three others sustained injuries in an accident, which occurred at Apake on the old Ogbomoso-Ilorin road on Friday.

Confirming the accident, the Oyo State FRSC Sector Commander, Chukwurah Uche, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan that two male adults died and not four as being speculated.

Mrs Uche said a Mitsubishi Pickup, which was conveying nine passengers, had a brake failure, lost control and rammed into two stationary motorcycles and a car.

“Two persons on the stationary motorcycles lost their lives on the spot while three others sustained injuries, which included the motor boy of the pickup vehicle.

“The Mitsubishi Pickup vehicle had nine passengers, eight males and one female, which was overloaded and against the social distancing order imposed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Maybe the vehicle was trying to evade arrest by the FRSC officials on the road knowing fully well that officials would stop him and aware that he had committed an offence of overloading,’’ Mrs Uche said.

The sector commander said the injured persons had been treated and discharged while the corpses had been deposited at Ladoke Akintola Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso.

(NAN)