Kwara records five new COVID-19 cases

The Kwara State Government has announced five new COVID-19 cases in the state on Thursday night.

PREMIUM TIMES reports the new cases came from the 28 travellers recently intercepted by the operatives of the State Security Service (SSS).

As of Thursday, the state had a total of 21 confirmed cases, out of which 13 are active and the remaining eight have recovered and have been discharged.

This was contained in a statement issued by Rafiu Ajakaye, spokesperson for the Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19.

“We are sad to note that these five new cases came from the 28 travellers from Sokoto/Kebbi axis that were intercepted by the DSS at Oko Olowo area (Ilorin) and were instantly quarantined before they could mix with the population.

“Going forward, anyone who crosses the border to Kwara State in defiance of the inter-state lockdown directive would be turned back to wherever they were coming from, no matter at what time of the day.”

However, as part of measures to contain the spread of the virus, the state has approved the fumigation of some public places including the state secretariat of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), the Gulf Club, Government House, and the Governor’s Office.

Other places to be fumigated include the Emir’s Palace in Ilorin; the Diagnostic Centre; Radio Kwara complex; Kwara Television complex; the Herald complex; University of Ilorin; Kwara State House of Assembly Complex; Ilorin International Airport; State High Court premises; Olusola Saraki Abbatoire; Post Office Complex; and the motor parks in Akerebiata, Maraba, Oloje, Offa Garage, and Sawmill motor park 1 and 2.

Influx of interstate travellers

As against the guideline issued by President Muhammadu Buhari last week, quite a number of interstate travellers have been nabbed by the law enforcement agents.

Earlier on Thursday, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kwara Command, intercepted two commercial vehicles conveying goods and passengers in violation of the federal government’s directive.

According to the sector commander, Jonathan Owoade, the drivers were intercepted by the enforcement patrol teams stationed at entry points into the state.