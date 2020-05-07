NSCDC arrests woman for allegedly stabbing spouse to death

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a 22-year-old woman in Nasarawa State for allegedly stabbing husband to death following a purported phone conversation with a ‘strange woman’.

Mohammed Mahmoud-Fari, the state commandant of the NSCDC, made this known to reporters on Thursday in Lafia.

Mr Mahmoud-Fari said the suspect was arrested on Tuesday from Obene, Keana Local Government Area of the state, after allegedly committing the act.

According to him, the suspect stabbed the late husband with a kitchen knife following an argument about a phone call from a purported strange woman.

Mr Mahmoud-Fari said the command had conducted medical checks on the suspect and found her to be mentally sound.

He said that investigation had been concluded and the suspect would soon be arraigned in court for alleged culpable homicide.

Meanwhile, the suspect, a mother of one who claimed to be pregnant, told reporters that the act was not intentional.

According to her, she was using the knife to peel yam before the altercation “and mistakenly stabbed her husband in a bid to collect the phone from him”.

She regretted her action and pleaded for leniency.

(NAN)

