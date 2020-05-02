Police confirm abduction of Nasarawa traditional ruler

The Police Command in Nasarawa on Saturday confirmed the abduction of Abdullahi Magaji, the “Aron Akye” of Ugah, a Second-Class traditional ruler in the state.

Bola Longe, Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, who confirmed the development to journalists in Lafia said the command had mobilised personnel to the area to rescue the monarch.

“We have deployed officers to area and they are searching everywhere, he will be rescued and by the grace of God the kidnappers will be arrested and prosecuted.

“We are, therefore, appealing to members of the public, especially those in that area to furnish the police with revenant information that will lead to the rescue of the victim and arrest of the kidnappers,” Longe said.

Meanwhile, a family source who preferred anonimity told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the victim was abducted from his residence in Ugah village near Lafia at about 7.30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the source, the gunmen in large number, stormed the house bearing sophisticated weapons and whisked the monarch away to an unknown destination.

He explained that the traditional ruler was taken away on a motorcycle by his abductors.

He also said that the kidnappers contacted the family on Saturday on phone to demand for N50 million ransom after allowing the monarch to speak with family members.

(NAN)

