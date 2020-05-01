Kwara records three new COVID-19 cases

AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq (Photo credit: twitter.com)
AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq (Photo credit: twitter.com)

Kwara State has recorded three additional cases of COVID-19 bringing to a total of 14 the number of confirmed cases with two discharged persons.

The Deputy Governor and Chairman COVID-19 Committee in the state, Kayode Alabi, said this on Friday while briefing newsmen in Ilorin, the state capital.

Mr Alabi said following the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic in the state few weeks ago, partial and later lockdown/movement restrictions were imposed in order to curtail the spread of the virus.

“Just today, Kwara has recorded three new cases of COVID-19 and that takes us to 14 confirmed cases while 12 are active as we had earlier discharged two.

“All our cases are stable and in the best spirits.

“We want to emphasise that one of the three new cases was imported while the remaining two are contacts of our earlier cases, aggressive contact tracing has since begun

“This incident of another imported case explains why we are now deploying military personnel to man our borders while police and other security agencies maintain their hold internally,” the Deputy Governor said.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: Nigeria extends airport closure by two weeks

He further disclosed that, “We are proud to say that our strategy to prevent community dissemination is working so far and we thank all our frontline workers for this great feat.

“We urge them to keep the good work.

“In recognition of their hard work and sacrifice, the Governor has approved special allowances for all the healthcare workers attending to our COVID-19 cases in the state,” Mr Alabi said.

(NAN)

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.