Kwara records three new COVID-19 cases

Kwara State has recorded three additional cases of COVID-19 bringing to a total of 14 the number of confirmed cases with two discharged persons.

The Deputy Governor and Chairman COVID-19 Committee in the state, Kayode Alabi, said this on Friday while briefing newsmen in Ilorin, the state capital.

Mr Alabi said following the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic in the state few weeks ago, partial and later lockdown/movement restrictions were imposed in order to curtail the spread of the virus.

“Just today, Kwara has recorded three new cases of COVID-19 and that takes us to 14 confirmed cases while 12 are active as we had earlier discharged two.

“All our cases are stable and in the best spirits.

“We want to emphasise that one of the three new cases was imported while the remaining two are contacts of our earlier cases, aggressive contact tracing has since begun

“This incident of another imported case explains why we are now deploying military personnel to man our borders while police and other security agencies maintain their hold internally,” the Deputy Governor said.

He further disclosed that, “We are proud to say that our strategy to prevent community dissemination is working so far and we thank all our frontline workers for this great feat.

“We urge them to keep the good work.

“In recognition of their hard work and sacrifice, the Governor has approved special allowances for all the healthcare workers attending to our COVID-19 cases in the state,” Mr Alabi said.

(NAN)