COVID-19: Kogi directs workers on GL 12, above to resume May 4

Related News

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has directed civil servants on Grade Level 12 and above in the state to resume work on May 4.

Mr Bello gave the directive on Friday in Lokoja, in a message issued to commemorate this year’s Workers’ Day.

The statement, signed on his behalf by the state Head of Service, Deborah Ogunmola, congratulated workers on this year’s celebration, lauding their resilience and commitment to duties.

READ ALSO:

He also expressed appreciation to the workers for their dedication and services to the state, and challenged them to contribute more to its growth and development.

Mr Bello urged residents to continue to adhere strictly to the protocols and other precautionary measures put in place to checkmate the rampaging COVID-19 disease by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and World Health Organisation.

(NAN)