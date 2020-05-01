COVID-19: Kogi directs workers on GL 12, above to resume May 4

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello
Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has directed civil servants on Grade Level 12 and above in the state to resume work on May 4.

Mr Bello gave the directive on Friday in Lokoja, in a message issued to commemorate this year’s Workers’ Day.

The statement, signed on his behalf by the state Head of Service, Deborah Ogunmola, congratulated workers on this year’s celebration, lauding their resilience and commitment to duties.

READ ALSO: Kebbi govt releases N2.4bn gratuity for workers

He also expressed appreciation to the workers for their dedication and services to the state, and challenged them to contribute more to its growth and development.

Mr Bello urged residents to continue to adhere strictly to the protocols and other precautionary measures put in place to checkmate the rampaging COVID-19 disease by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and World Health Organisation.

(NAN)

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.