COVID-19: Nasarawa council intercepts, returns nine travellers to Kano

Nasarawa on map
Nine passengers from Kano, who were intercepted in Keffi on Tuesday, have been turned back, Abdulrahman Sani-Maigoro, the Chairman, Keffi Local Government Area, Nasarawa State, has said.

Mr Sani-Maigoro justified the action of the council as part of the measures adopted by the state government to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The council chairman made this disclosure on Wednesday while briefing journalists in Keffi, Keffi Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Sani-Maigoro also said the council also intercepted six vehicles with passengers from Kano and Lagos and returned them to their various destinations respectively.

He urged the public to disregard report circulating in one of the national dailies and social media that traders, selling fabrics were still moving their goods in the night from Kano to Keffi.

“The report, which was sponsored by some people, who did not wish this local government and the state well is not only false but unfounded,” he said.

He called on the sponsors of the reports to join hands with him in order to take the council area to greater heights and to contain the spread of the virus in the country.

“I have done my best and will continue to do my best as I have a COVID-19 task force committee on ground monitoring all roads and places bordering Keffi in order to contain the pandemic.

“I have set up the committee to work both day and night in order to ensure that people adhere strictly to government directives against COVID-19.

“This was evident in the interception of nine passengers in Sharon bus from Kano on Tuesday in addition to the arrest of violators of government order and they were returned to Kano,” he said.

Mr Sani-Maigoro urged residents of the area to continue to observe total compliance with the directives given by government and experts to fight COVID-19 in the country.

According to him, Gov. Abdullahi Sule, has taken certain measures towards curtailing the spread of COVID-19, which have been enforced in Keffi.

He reiterated the measures to include the stay at home directive, ban on social gatherings, closure of worship centres, ban on motorcycles, tricycles.

The council chairman added that arrangement had been concluded for the evacuation of almajiris to their states of origin, as part of government measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19. (NAN)

