Security agents arrest kidnappers in Kogi, rescue four victims

Four kidnapped persons were rescued from gangs in Kogi State as efforts intensify to root out criminal elements from the state.

PREMIUM TIMES, earlier this month, reported the arrest of 28 suspected kidnappers, bandits and cultists in the state.

A statement by the spokesperson of the state governor, Onogwu Mohammed, said the operation was part of Governor Yahaya Bello’s strategy to fight criminality in the state.

“The success in the latest strategy in flushing out criminals from their hideouts is attributed to internal security network of the state as well as collaboration and perfect synergy among security agencies.

“The combined efforts of the State’s vigilante, the Neighborhood Watch, hunters and conventional security agencies is yielding result in the fight against insecurity in the state,” the statement explained.

Mr Mohammed said the latest breakthrough was the arrest of a kidnapping kingpin and his gang members who have been terrorising residents of Olowa and its environs in Dekina Local Government Area of the state.

Reacting to the arrest of the kidnappers in Dekina Local Government Area, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on security, Ishaq Okolo, said the Joint Task Force Operation was making the area a hell for kidnappers and other criminal elements.

While commending Mr Bello for the provision of necessary logistics to fight insecurity in the state, he warned that the fight against criminality under the leadership of the governor will not spare anyone irrespective of status and class.

The suspects, who are currently in police custody, at the Dekina Division have made confessional statements.

Three vehicles and three motorcycles were recovered while four victims regained their freedom during operations.

The gang leader sustained bullet wounds following exchange of fire with security agents during the operation.

In their separate remarks, the chairman of the vigilante, Jibrin Ogohi, SARS Head of Operation, Felix Pastor, and the head of hunters in Dekina local government area, Lamido Usman vowed to continue to ensure that criminals are rooted out from the area.

The four-man gang which has a female amongst them, is led by one Ajode Agbichi. Others include Noah Simon who is the Chief of Staff to the gang leader; Okpanachi Daniel aka Emperor and a female, Ojochegbe Muhammed.

Similarly, 13 suspected kidnappers were arrested in Okehi local government area in two separate operations between April 19 and 21.

The Senior Special Assistant to the governor on security in the LGA, Ohiare Abdulraheem, while speaking to press at Ihima police station reiterated Mr Bello’s commitment to a crime-free Kogi state and warned that criminals would be made to face the full wrath of the law.