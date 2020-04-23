Lock-down violations: Abuja mobile court convicts 500 persons

FCT: Abuja City Gate.
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Enforcement Team says no fewer than 500 persons have been convicted in the last three weeks for contravening the stay-at-home order by the federal government.

Leader of FCTA Enforcement Team on Movement Restrictions, Ikharo Attah, said this at an interactive session with journalists on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Attah frowned at the continuous violation of the lock-down order by FCT residents and some religious leaders.

Mr Attah said most of the convicts were motorists.

He appealed to the residents to stop undermining government’s efforts at curtailing the spread of COVID 19, saying that the “killer virus is not a respecter of persons nor religions.”

“Since the mobile courts started sitting, about 500 violators have been convicted so far.

“Many of them were fined and released after paying the fines because sending them to Correctional Centres would undermine the government’s efforts towards decongesting the centres.

“More so, many of the convicts were first time offenders,” Mr Attah said.

(NAN)

