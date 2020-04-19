Coronavirus Lockdown: Abuja administration prosecutes 156 alleged violators, convicts 117

FCT: Abuja City Gate.
Abuja City Gate.

The mobile courts activated by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has prosecuted no fewer than 156 violators of the Stay-at-home Presidential Order aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Wadata Bodinga, the Director, FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), made the disclosure in an interactive session with journalists, on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Bodinga said that the courts started sitting on Thursday, April 16, 2020 in AYA, Dantata and Mpape, Abuja.

He said the mobile courts presided over by a magistrate have continued to try violators of the COVID-19 lock down proclamation laws.

He said a total of 50 cases were prosecuted on the fist day out which 40 people were convicted while 10 were discharged.

Similarly, Mr Bodinga said during the second and third days, between Friday April 17 and Sunday 19, 106 offenders were prosecuted.

“During the second and third days about 29 violators were convicted, 11 discharged; 66 were prosecuted with 48 convicted and 18 discharged respectively,” he said.

Mr Bodinga explained that the trial involves pedestrians, motorists and motorcyclists caught violating the order.

He said some of the convicts were fined various sums while others had their vehicles impounded and sentenced to community service.

“The objective of setting up the courts had been largely achieved as fewer people are now seen on the streets.

“The idea to prosecute violators is not aimed at punishing anyone but to discourage people from leaving their homes against medical advice to curtail the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

Mr Bodinga, therefore, appealed to residents to comply with the lockdown order to avoid arrest and prosecution. (NAN)

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.