Court jails Abuja driver who stripped to resist arrest after violating lockdown

Abuja City Gate.
An Abuja magistrate court has sentenced a driver, Emmanuel Imhoudu, to six months imprisonment.

Mr Imhoudu is the Abuja driver who flouted the stay-at-home directive Monday, complaining of hunger, and stripping to resist arrest.

Mr Imhoudu was charged on three count offences, each of which attracted two months jail terms.

Anjuguri Manzah, FCT Police Command spokesperson, confirmed the conviction to PREMIUM TIMES Thursday.

The convict was, however, given an option of ₦10,000 fine for each of his three offences. In addition to this, he is to make a public apology on any television network — an option a witness said he chose.

Mr Imhoudu had in a viral video protested the seizure of his car by the FCT COVID-19 Joint Task Force Team, saying he had a family to feed and could not cope with sitting at home.

“I no dey provoke. I be Edo boy. I get children. I get wife. Na money I dey find, money to chop. No money. You tell us to stay for us. Nothing. No food,” Mr Imhoudu said in the video, adding that “hunger virus” was deadlier than coronavirus.

Afterwards, his car was impounded and was thereafter granted bail.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday extended the lockdown in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic by two weeks, after an initial two weeks.

The lockdown has caused ripples, especially among the poor who find it hard to fend for themselves, especially as the government’s cash transfer could only cater to about 4 million randomly selected vulnerable Nigerians.

Over 91 million Nigerians — nearly half of its population and the world’s highest — leave below a dollar daily, according to the World Bank.

