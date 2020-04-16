Gunmen kill nine persons, torch 33 houses in Plateau community

Gunmen used to illustrate the story
Gunmen used to illustrate the story

Unidentified gunmen attacked Hurra community of Irigwe Chiefdom in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau, killing nine persons and torching 33 houses.

Sunday Abdu, the National President of Irigwe Development Association (IDA), told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday that the incident occurred on Tuesday night.

Mr Abdu said two other persons were severely injured in the attack and were presently receiving treatment at the hospital.

According to him, residents of the community have been thrown into mourning following the incident.

“Nine persons including a pregnant woman have been killed by gunmen in Hurra village of Irigwe chiefdom.

“The nine persons were killed when the assailants stormed the community, shooting sporadically and also set 33 houses ablaze.
“Residents of the area who survived the attack have been thrown into serious mourning.

“These latest killings came days after more than 10 other persons died in similar attacks in other communities within Irigwe chiefdom,” he said.

The president, who decried the continuous killings and wanton destruction of property, charged security agencies to intensify efforts to end the incessant attacks

Confirming the incident, Ibrahim Shittu, the Media Officer of Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), described the incident as unfortunate.

He said the commander of the task force, Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, a major-general, had visited the community on Wednesday and promised to place troops in the area on red alert.

Mr Shittu, a major, said Mr Okonkwo, who assumed office as commander on March 7, promised to ensure that peace was restored to all parts of Plateau and other areas of operations.

(NAN)

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.