Abuja discharges nine more COVID-19 patients

on COVID-19 [PHOTO CREDIT: @OfficialFCTA]
Press briefing held by the Minister of the FCT Mal. Musa Bello on COVID-19 [PHOTO CREDIT: @OfficialFCTA]

Nine more recovered patients of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been discharged from treatment centres in Abuja.

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Musa Bello, announced the new recoveries in a Wednesday morning tweet.

“I am delighted to announce the discharge of additional nine (9) #COVID19 patients in the FCT after they tested negative. They have now returned to their homes.

“The total number of discharged patients in the FCT is now 20 as at 5:50 a.m., April 15th, 2020,” Mr Bello tweeted.

He said out of the nine newly discharged cases, seven were treated at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital Isolation Centre in Gwagwalada.

The other two were treated at the National Hospital Isolation and Treatment Centre.

Mr Bello urged residents to comply with safety measures against the pandemic.

Two new cases were announced for the FCT on Tuesday after a three-day break without a confirmed case.

The FCT Administration on Tuesday announced the commencement of community search for persons with COVID-19 symptoms for mass testing.

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.