Abuja discharges nine more COVID-19 patients

Nine more recovered patients of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been discharged from treatment centres in Abuja.

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Musa Bello, announced the new recoveries in a Wednesday morning tweet.

“I am delighted to announce the discharge of additional nine (9) #COVID19 patients in the FCT after they tested negative. They have now returned to their homes.

“The total number of discharged patients in the FCT is now 20 as at 5:50 a.m., April 15th, 2020,” Mr Bello tweeted.

He said out of the nine newly discharged cases, seven were treated at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital Isolation Centre in Gwagwalada.

The other two were treated at the National Hospital Isolation and Treatment Centre.

Mr Bello urged residents to comply with safety measures against the pandemic.

Two new cases were announced for the FCT on Tuesday after a three-day break without a confirmed case.

The FCT Administration on Tuesday announced the commencement of community search for persons with COVID-19 symptoms for mass testing.