Tiv/Jukun crisis: Benue, Taraba sign peace agreement

The Benue and Taraba State Governments on Tuesday signed a peace agreement to end the lingering crisis between Tiv and Jukun.

This was contained in a communique signed by the Deputy Governors of Nasarawa, Benue and Taraba, Emmanuel Akabe, Benson Abonu and Haruna Manu on Tuesday in Lafia.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the communique was presented at the end of a joint mediation peace meeting between the two states held in Lafia.

All parties agreed that the meeting was necessitated by the continued crisis between Tiv and Jukun communities along the border corridors of Benue and Taraba.

Participants condemned in strong terms the wanton destruction of lives and property and agreed on nine points as follows.

They agreed that there should be cessation of hostilities from the parties to pave way for return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their communities.

Participants also agree that the governors of Benue and Taraba should meet with traditional rulers of the affected communities and sensitise them on the need to embrace peace.

They further agree that the governor of Nasarawa State should facilitate another review meeting within one month.

Participants further agreed that all IDPs from the two states be allowed to return to their homes immediately under the supervision of the security agencies.

They agreed that the two states would expose and apprehend militia groups and hand them over to the security agencies for necessary action.

They agreed that the governors of the two states should ensure deployment of security to the affected communities to checkmate the excesses of criminals.

Finally, they agreed that the governors of Benue and Taraba would provide palliative to the IDPs to cushion the effects of the crisis among others.

NAN reports that the meeting had in attendance, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, his deputy and his counterparts from Benue and Taraba states.

Others are the Secretaries of State Governments of Benue and Taraba, national assembly and house of assembly members, Commissioners, traditional rulers and youth leaders among others.

