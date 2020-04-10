Coronavirus: Nurses, midwives protest ‘risky’ work conditions in Kwara

Related News

Some health workers at the General Hospital, Ilorin, Kwara State, have protested the poor working conditions at their workplace, amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The workers, under the aegis of the National Association of Nurses and Midwives (NANM) protested on Thursday.

They decried the non-supply of Personal Protective Equipment, an essential equipment needed to safeguard them while treating suspected COVID-19 patients brought to the hospital.

The state recently recorded two cases of the deadly respiratory disease.

The nurses, during the protest, said they worked two shifts of 10-14 hours daily without provision of call food or allowances as being provided for some other health workers.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the aggrieved workers had written to the hospital authorities before now but their letter, where they pointed out their challenges and the risk involved in the course of their work, was disregarded.

They have vowed not to resume work until the burning issues are addressed.

According to Punch newspaper, the auditor of the association, Funke Alo, noted that designated pick-up points for workers on duty were few, which made workers go through stress before finding their way to work.

“The nurses are working under a risky condition in this hospital. Those at the Accident and Emergency ward are not given the Personal Protective Equipment to protect them against the danger of contracting coronavirus which has now crept into the state and we are not also paid hazard allowance as it is done in other states,” she said, as quoted by Punch newspaper.

Meanwhile, Shehu Aminu, the state chairman of the body, assured all members of the continued concern of the administration for the welfare and protection of its members.

“All members of the Association are hereby enjoined to continue to do their best and play their role in this fight. May I inform you that any officer found wanting will be dealt with appropriately according to the public service provisions. Please continue to stay safe while going about your lawful duties,” he said in a statement sent to this paper on Friday.

The state government has, however, promised to step up its provisions for the welfare of the health workers.

“The government is doing everything possible to make the workers comfortable and it will continue to do more,” the spokesperson of the COVID-19 Committee in the state, Rafiu Ajakaye, told our correspondent on Friday.