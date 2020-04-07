Nigerian university suspends professor for concealing information on suspected COVID-19 case

Related News

The management of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) has suspended Kazeem Salami, the professor and senior consultant accused of concealing vital information about a suspected COVID-19 in Kwara State.

COVID-19 is the deadly respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. It has infected over a million people globally and caused over 60,000 deaths.

PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday, reported how the hospital authorities accused Mr Salami of concealing from his colleagues vital information on a suspected case who died at the hospital last Thursday.

The federal facility said the deceased had been on self-isolation on arrival to Ilorin prior to his presentation at the Accident and Emergency unit of the hospital “on the advice of the professor who brought him.”

It said the information of self isolation “was concealed from the frontline medical personnel at first contact in the A&E, an act that the hospital management considered unethical.”

The death of Muhideen Obanimomo, a 57-year-old UK returnee, generated controversies among Kwara residents, particularly in Offa, where he hailed from.

Although the state government earlier denied that it was a COVID-19 related case, the result of the samples taken showed that the wife of the deceased is positive for COVID-19.

The state government announced that it recorded two cases, which were its index cases, on Monday evening.

According to the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, one of the infected persons is the wife of a patient, a UK returnee who died last Thursday, and the other is another UK returnee.

Suspension

Meanwhile, in a statement issued by the hospital on Monday evening, David Odaibo, UITH director of administration, said the management approved Mr Salami’s suspension sequel to his conduct in the management of the COVID-19 patient.

“The Management of University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital hereby suspends Prof A.K. Salami as a Senior Consultant in the hospital.”

“This is as a result of his unethical conduct in the admission, management and eventual release of the corpse of a suspected COVID-19 patient who died in the hospital on the 3rd of April, 2020,” the statement read in parts.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the suspended professor, who is in his late fifties, specialises in Infectious and non-infectious pulmonary diseases, which strikes out the possibility of being ignorant of the deadly respiratory disease.

As at the time of filing this report, Nigeria has recorded 238 COVID-19 cases with 35 persons discharged and five deaths.