Coronavirus: Abuja NUJ inaugurates seven-member committee

NUJ logo
Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ logo [Photo credit: nuj.org.ng]

The FCT Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has inaugurated a seven-member sensitisation and monitoring committee on the coronavirus pandemic.

Secretary of Council, Ochiaka Ugwu, in a statement in Abuja on Monday disclosed that the committee was set up by the Council Chairman, Emmanuel Ogbeche.

Mr Ugwu listed members of the committee as Patrick Osadebamwen, the council’s Vice-Chairman and Team Lead, Benjamin Ubiri, Titi Oladimehin, Aisha Ali, Ruth Tene, Martins Odeh and Taiwo Olalere.

“Some of the terms of reference of the committee include monitoring the activities and safety of media organisations and practitioners in the FCT.

“The committee will act as the `go-between’ between practitioners, government and media organisations and the NUJ and members on matters relating to COVID-19.

“It will collate the statistics of media practitioners working in sensitive areas and those who may need any form of support, work-related or material needs.

“The committee will mobilise financial and material support and any incentive(s) or welfare package(s) for journalists who need them.

“It will also provide information from all reliable sources to journalists, starting from the Presidential Task Force (PTF) and ministerial task force, as well as the other bodies providing authentic information.

“Also, it will also dispel rumours and discourage fake news, and help to sensitise and create awareness and build hope among journalists,’’ the council secretary said.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.