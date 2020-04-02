Coronavirus: Senator donates 1,000 bags of rice, sanitisers to FCTA

Related News

The senator representing Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Philip Aduda, has donated 1,000 bags of rice (10kgs) and 150 cartoons of hand sanitisers to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The donations were made to assist in the fight against COVID -19 pandemic in Abuja.

Presenting the items to the FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, Mr Aduda explained that the donations were part of his contributions toward the success of the palliative measures being put in place by the FCT Administration.

The lawmaker stressed the need for all stakeholders to support the government in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in the FCT.

Mr Aduda noted that although the government had the responsibility to provide the needed assistance to the citizens, such assistance was never enough, because the pandemic took the government and everybody by surprise.

“On behalf of myself and my family, I wish to donate 1,000 bags of 10kgs rice for distribution to FCT residents as part of palliative measures being put in place by the FCTA.

” For the palliatives, although, I realised that the government has the money to provide the needed assistance to the citizens, but this assistance is never enough, because the pandemic did not tell anybody that it was coming and the pandemic does not know party differences.

” All it wants is to ravage humanity. So in my own little way, I am making these little contributions to the palliatives,” he said.

The senator stated that the sanitiser would be used in various public places to ensure that FCT residents sanitised their hands in their places of work to curtail the spread of the virus in the territory.

Responding, Mr Bello, assured that the items, including other items donated by individuals and corporate bodies to the administration would be handled properly.

“I am highly honoured for this donation,” he said.