Lockdown: Abuja roads, streets deserted

Related News

Major roads and streets in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), were deserted Monday morning and afternoon as the lockdown on the city came into force.

The FCT and Lagos State commenced observation of the lockdown which was proclaimed by President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday.

The third affected town, Ogun State, however, opted to shift the commencement date to Friday, to enable the government and residents prepare, the state government said.

The lockdown was announced as a measure to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic which is fast spreading around the world.

Nigeria recorded its first case on February 27 from a visiting Italian. Though the index case has recovered and released from isolation, Nigeria currently has 135 confirmed cases.

A PREMIUM TIMES reporter who drove around Abuja reported high level of compliance to the stay at home order.

A drive through Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway, Murtala Mohammed Way and key roads within the Maitama, Jabi, and Wuse Districts show that most residents complied with the order.

Despite the level of compliance, our reporter observed light movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

Combined teams of security operatives were seen at intersections of roads enforcing compliance to the order.

The minister of the FCT, Musa Bello, has pledged to ensure full compliance with the order.

The Nigerian military on Monday said it was ready to enforce the presidential directive on the restriction of movement.

The coordinator of Defence Media Operations, John Enenche, said this at a briefing on the COVID-19 response.