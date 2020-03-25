Coronavirus: Kwara Govt bans commercial transportation, orders closure of markets

Related News

The Kwara State Government has prohibited all forms of commercial transportation within the state in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

This was disclosed after the COVID-19 Technical Committee, headed by the Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi, met on Wednesday.

Mr Alabi addressed journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, afterwards.

The development was also confirmed by Rafiu Ajakaiye, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

He told PREMIUM TIMES that the state government has ordered the ban of commercial transportation, closure of all mosques and churches, and markets of non-essential commodities.

“The committee has agreed that markets where they are not selling drugs, food and other essential commodities should be closed.”

The state government had earlier banned gatherings of more than 25 persons.

The governor had also declared that all civil servants in the state are to work from their homes starting from Monday.

Although the state has not recorded any Covid-19 case since its outbreak in February, Mr AbdulRazaq said the government has built an isolation centre to contain any suspected case.

As of Wednesday evening, there are 46 confirmed cases in Nigeria. Lagos State has the highest number with 30 cases.