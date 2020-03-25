Coronavirus: Kwara Govt bans commercial transportation, orders closure of markets

Kwara Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq
Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State [Photo: THISDAYLIVE]

The Kwara State Government has prohibited all forms of commercial transportation within the state in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

This was disclosed after the COVID-19 Technical Committee, headed by the Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi, met on Wednesday.

Mr Alabi addressed journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, afterwards.

The development was also confirmed by Rafiu Ajakaiye, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

He told PREMIUM TIMES that the state government has ordered the ban of commercial transportation, closure of all mosques and churches, and markets of non-essential commodities.

“The committee has agreed that markets where they are not selling drugs, food and other essential commodities should be closed.”

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: Woman says she was taunted in Aba market for wearing face mask

The state government had earlier banned gatherings of more than 25 persons.

The governor had also declared that all civil servants in the state are to work from their homes starting from Monday.

Although the state has not recorded any Covid-19 case since its outbreak in February, Mr AbdulRazaq said the government has built an isolation centre to contain any suspected case.

As of Wednesday evening, there are 46 confirmed cases in Nigeria. Lagos State has the highest number with 30 cases.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.