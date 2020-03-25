Coronavirus: Nasarawa gov not on self-isolation – Aide

Abdullahi Sule, Governor of Nassarawa State
Abdullahi Sule, Governor of Nassarawa State [Photo: ChannelsTV]

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State is not on self-isolation, Director of Strategic Communication and Press Affairs to the governor, Yakubu Lamai, has said.

Mr Lamai disclose this in a statement he signed and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lafia, the state capital.

He said there was nothing to hide about the COVID-19 global pandemics, Nasarawa State inclusive.

” It has come to the notice of the Directorate of Strategic Communication and Press Affairs that some Social Media platforms are saying His Excellency, Engineer Abdullahi A. Sule has gone on self-isolation.

“If indeed His Excellency, Engineer Abdullahi A. Sule goes into self-isolation, we shall make a formal statement to that effect.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: Osinbajo in self-isolation — Aide

” Please rest assured that there is nothing to hide about COVID 19 in the entire world as also in Nasarawa State,” the statement said.

Mr Lamai urged the public to disregard information in some social media platforms insinuating that the governor had gone on self-isolation.

He said the state government has intensified sensitisation on the preventive measures of COVID-19, adding that isolation centres were being set up in various locations across the state.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.