Coronavirus: NSCIA orders closure of all Abuja mosques

National Mosque Abuja, used to illustrate the story [Photo credit: Daily Trust]
The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has directed the closure of all mosques in Abuja to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The directive is issued to all mosques in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a statement by the council’s director of administration, Yusuf Nwoha, the Islamic body directed Muslim worshippers to pray from home.

Earlier on Monday, the mosque committee of the National Mosque, Abuja, announced the shutting down of the mosque to help contain the spread of the virus.

In his statement, Mr Nwoha said the decision was reached following consultation between the Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar, and Islamic clerics.

Mr Abubakar, who is the spiritual leader of Muslims in Nigeria, is also the president-general of the council.

The statement noted that Muslims should join hands with the federal government and its agencies in the fight against the virus.

Mr Nwoha said the decision to close down the mosques “is not alien to Muslims” citing similar instruction during the time of Prophet Muhammad.

He solicited the support of imams to ensure compliance with the directive.

Coronavirus factsheet

