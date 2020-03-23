Abuja resident doctors call off strike

Related News

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Abuja chapter, has called off its indefinite strike.

The decision to suspend the strike which began March 17 was announced in a statement issued by its president, Roland Aigbovo.

“I am happy to announce to you that the 8-days long strike action embarked on by members of ARD-FCTA has been suspended and our members are to return to their respective duty post immediately.

“The FCTA management is given up till 30th April 2020 to resolve all contentious issues; failure to do so will only lead to a resumption of the strike action,” Mr Aigbovo said.

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) earlier directed that all striking unions affiliated to it to go back to work until the ongoing Coronavirus (Covid-19) is contained.

All Nigerian doctors are members of NMA and other doctors’ associations like the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) are affiliate members.

Nigeria recorded its first death from the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak on Monday after the country confirmed five new cases.

Nigeria has a total of 36 confirmed cases including one death.

Reason for strike

The association said it embarked on strike to protest, among others, the failure of the government to make complete payment of their over two months’ basic salaries.

Mr Aigbovo said their members had been thrown into financial distress due to the nonpayment of their salaries and despite repeated warnings and ultimatum, nothing has been done by the authorities.

He said there has been salary irregularities and shortfalls since the migration to the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System by the FCTA.

Moving forward

”I call on the FCTA management to roll out plans aimed at containing the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection even as we return to work.

“We expect to see adequate infection prevention and control measures in all our hospitals with adequate supply of face masks, hand sanitizer, Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs),” Mr Aigbovo said.

He also commended members of the association for staying true to the course and the perseverance in the face of financial constraints.