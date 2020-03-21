Day after eviction by Abuja agency, traders return to ‘illegal market’

Related News

A day after they were chased away by a task force of the Federal Capital Territory Development Control and the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), food vendors, petty traders, and artisans on Friday returned to an open field in Wuse Zone 3, where they had been squatting for years.

Officials said the field is on the path of the Abuja rail line on which work is already in progress.

The squatters were violently dispersed by the officials accompanied by security operatives around 12 noon on Thursday.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered from sources at the scene that the authorities gave no prior notice to the ‘unauthorised users’ before swooping on them and vandalising their properties.

However, as if nothing had happened, virtually all the evicted squatters returned to the field Friday morning, conducting business as usual.

When asked why they returned despite the harsh treatment by officials of the task force just the day before, most of them claimed they had nowhere to go.

They also claimed that they make a monthly payment to one ‘Alhaji Ali’ who they called the ‘agent’ of the FCTA.

“The land has been given to Alhaji Ali and we pay him every month. We pay N12,000 to him,” one of the food vendors who refused to disclose his name, told our reporter.

Tracking down ‘Alhaji Ali’ took a while due to the reluctance of the traders to openly identify him.

PREMIUM TIMES eventually found and spoke with him.

“This place was given to us as a park by the FCTA,” he said. “When we got here, this place was a bush. People used to come here to smoke under those trees and constitute a nuisance. We took over this place to operate, maintain and preserve it.”

He acknowledged receiving ‘rent’ from the squatters but would not say how much. Mr Ali said different businesses have been thriving under the arrangement for years.

There are about a dozen food vendors and scores of other businesses, all of whom pay monthly rents to Mr Ali.

Muktar Habeeb is one of the petty traders. He said he pays N5,000 to Mr Ali “and his boys” every month to display his wares on the floor along a path that snakes through the field.

Asked whether he remits rent into the FCTA coffers, Mr Ali said “no.” “We took over this place to operate, maintain and preserve it till the authority has a need for it,” he explained.

“The ‘agreement’ we had with them (FCTA) was that we will vacate it whenever they need it for whatever purpose.

“I guess it is time they want to start the project. One of them approached us about three weeks ago that they will soon start construction here,” he further explained.



His accounts contradict those of the anguished traders this reporter interacted with on Thursday as they gathered their belongings after the agency officials left the scene.

Mr Ali did not reveal the name (s) or designation of the FCTA officials that gave him ‘temporary approval’ to operate and allot space to squatters.

Also commenting on the incident that led to the destruction of traders’ properties by the agency officials, he said he was not around when the incident occurred.

But he said that he had warmed the traders to vacate the place when the signage of the project was erected early this week.

“They are operating here at their risk. When we tried to stop them earlier today from selling their goods, most of them were saying ‘we have children to feed’,” he said.

Both the AEPB acting spokesperson, John Udochukwu, and the Director of the Department of Development Control, Abuja Metropolitan Council (FCDA), Mukhtar Galadima, claimed they had no knowledge of the demolition when they were contacted on Thursday.

They also did not respond to subsequent calls or text messages on the latest development.