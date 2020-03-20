PHOTO: Coronavirus: Abuja court enforces screening of staff, visitors

The Federal High Court in Abuja has issued a directive that anyone who refuses to undergo temperature screening at its entrance should be asked to go back.
The notice, pasted at the court entrance on Friday, said all staff and court visitors (including lawyers, litigants, press, orderlies) were asked to comply with the directive.
“Anyone who refuses will be sent back. Prevention is better than cure,” the circular, seen by a PREMIUM TIMES reporter, who was also screened before entry, stated.
A doctor from the medical team in charge of the screening said anyone whose body temperature exceeds normal ”would be moved aside and interrogated about his or her health and travel history”.
Sanitisers were also mounted in front of each courtroom.
PHOTOS BELOW
Health officials at the entrance of the court
A hand sanitiser dispenser at the entrance of the court
Health officials at the entrance of the court
The NBA president,Paul Usoro, using hand sanitiser before making his way into the court
