Coronavirus: Kwara shuts down schools

Related News

In a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, the Kwara State Government has announced the closure of all schools.

Eight new coronavirus cases have been detected in Nigeria, majority of them in people who arrived Nigeria via Lagos.

According to the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, the closure takes effect from next Monday.

“I can confirm that Kwara State will be shutting down schools from Monday March 23rd. It is part of the efforts to contain the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We urge our people to maintain the highest level of hygiene and to remain calm and adhere to all safety measures earlier announced by the Kwara State Ministry of Health and other national bodies,” he added.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how governors of North-west states on Wednesday also ordered the closure of schools in the region.

The governors took the decision as a precautionary measure.

The Lagos government has also ordered the closure of all schools from Monday.

Also on Wednesday, the Lagos government suspended public gatherings of more than 50 persons. Afterwards, the government shut down the schools.

Nigeria has also suspended its football league while orientation camps for corps members were abruptly shut nationwide early on Wednesday.