Buhari pays tribute to Kogi governor’s late mother

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Okene charged Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and other relations not to mourn the death of their mother but to celebrate her in death for living a life worthy of emulation.

Mr Buhari, who gave the charge at the third day Fidau prayer of Mrs Hawawu Bello, mother of the governor, described the deceased as a mother who lived a fulfilled life.

The President whose condolence message was read by his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, said that the vacuum created by the death of Mrs Bello would be difficult to fill but urged the children to seek solace in Almighty Allah.

He described her as a pillar of support for the governor in the past four years, urging the governor and other children to always remember their late mother in their daily prayers.

” The late Hajia Hawawu Bello will be remembered for her fervent support and encouragement to governor Bello in the last four years,” the President said.

With the Chief of Staff at the event were the Minister of information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Minister of Special Duty, George Akume, Minister of State for FCT, Ramatu Tijani, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Garba Shehu, and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

In his response, Mr Bello thanked Mr Buhari for commiserating with him over the death of his mother.

He paid a glowing tribute to his mother for bringing him up properly after the death of his father when he was just four months old.

He said his strive for justice, equity, fairness, unity and peaceful co-existence since assumption of office was being driven by encouragement from his late mother.

The governor promised that he would continue to ensure the security and safety of lives and property across the state in addition to delivering on his electoral promise to the people.

The Chief Imam of Ebiraland, Salihu Abere, described Mrs Bello as a pious woman who lived for all irrespective of religion and tribe.

Mr Abere enjoined Muslims to emulate her life of service to God and humanity, saying death could come at any time.

“Death is a must for all human beings whether you like it or not. The way you worship God, the way you relate to your fellow human beings on earth will be your saving grace in the hereafter,” he admonished.

Present at the event were dignitaries from all walks of life including the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Ado Ibrahim, members of state and national assemblies, the Chairman of the council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Adeiza Momoh Jimoh, Commissioners and other political appointees.

(NAN)