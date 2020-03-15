Governor Yahaya Bello loses mother

Related News

Hauwau Bello, the mother of the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has passed on.

The matriarch of the Bello family died on Sunday at the age of 101.

A statement signed by the governor and sent to PREMIUM TIMES announced Mrs Bello’s death.

Read the full statement below:

ANNOUNCEMENT!

INNA LILLAHI WAINNA ILLAIHI RAJI’UN

With total submission to the will of Allah, on behalf of the family of Alhaji Bello Ipemida Ochi, We regret to announce the passing away of our matriarch ,Hajia Hauwau Oziohu Bello who answered the call of Allah this evening after a brief illness.

We are relieved that her passing was peaceful and painless. Her funeral will be held today at Her resident in Nagazi, OKENE Local Government Area of Kogi State in accordance with Islamic rites.

Until her death, she was aged 101 and survived by children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many adopted children.

Signed:

Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello (Son)

Executive Governor, Kogi State

For the family